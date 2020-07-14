Fatal crash Monday night on Fairfax just south of Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died Monday night in a crash on Fairfax Road just south of Alfred Harrell Highway.

A pickup rear-ended a quad bike, killing the quad’s passenger and leaving the driver with minor injuries, police said. The quad had no lights or reflectors, according to police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and will be examined for signs of drug or alcohol impairment. The driver of the pickup was not impaired, according to police.

Both the pickup and quad were heading north on Fairfax Road when the crash happened.