Fatal crash leaves at least one dead north of Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a crash north of Wasco this morning.

The California High Patrol responded to a crash just south of the intersection of N Palm Avenue and Taussig Avenue and north of the Wasco-Kern County Airport just before 6 a.m., according to the CHP Incident Page.

A crash involved a black Chevrolet pickup truck and a Honda Accord, according to CHP.

As of 6:08 a.m., the roadway was blocked.

This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.