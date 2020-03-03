Fatal crash involving big rig closes roadway at Wasco Avenue

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash involving a big rig, truck and car on 7th Standard Road at Wasco Avenue.

According to CHP, a big rig was headed eastbound and there were 2 vehicles westbound approaching the big rig. A 2015 Mercedes was in front of a utility truck. For unknown reasons, the Mercedes drifted into the eastbound lane and collided head on with the big rig.

CHP said the impact caused the Mercedes to spin out of control back into the westbound lane, where it collided with the utility truck that had previously been following.

The driver in the 2015 Mercedes died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the big rig were not injured. The driver and other 2 passengers in the utility truck were also reported not injured, that is according to CHP.

The Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and CHP were all working in the area.

At this time, the roadway is closed.