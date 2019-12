CHP says they are on scene of a fatal accident on northbound I-5 near the Buttonwillow Rest Area.

Just after 5 a.m. reports came in that a semi-truck and Nissan sedan collided.

The crash is off the side of the road and is not blocking lanes.

CHP reports there is fog in the area.

