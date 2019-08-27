Fatal accident on Bear Mountain Boulevard and South Edison Road closes roadway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just before 5:30 a.m. CHP responded to a fatal accident at Bear Mountain Boulevard, also known as SR 223, and South Edison Road.

Two vehicles, a Chrysler PT Cruiser and Toyota Corolla, collided head-on resulting in the death of two people. CHP says the PT Cruiser was traveling eastbound on SR 223, when the Toyota Corolla, traveling westbound on 223, crossed over into eastbound lanes, striking the PT Cruiser.

As a result, the driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as a Hispanic male, died and a passenger in the PT Cruiser, identified as a Hispanic adult female, also died. The driver and another passenger inside the PT Cruiser sustained major injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Four people in total were inside the PT Cruiser, two adult males and two adult females.

The roadway will remain closed through approximately 8 a.m.