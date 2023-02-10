BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is bringing back its annual Fat Tuesday Party on Feb. 21, according to organizers.

The free event will feature the Bakersfield music group Mento Buru, the Ridgeview High Wolf Pack Mardi Gras Ensemble, face painting and a special guest performance.

According to organizers, this event started in 2006 in Bakersfield as a tribute to the people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Admission to the event is free and it is open to all ages but seating is first come, first serve, according to organizers.

The event is taking place at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace from 6 to 9 p.m. but doors open at 5 p.m.

Reservations are available at The Crystal Palace.