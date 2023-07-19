BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fastrip is offering free beverages to first responders who work around the clock Monday and Tuesday.

The convenience store chain announced 24/7 day; a tribute to all the local officials in the community on July 24 and 25. Officials can stop by any time on both days to claim a free fountain drink or coffee of any size.

All first responders, including police dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers, are eligible. You must have valid identification or a uniform according to a press release.