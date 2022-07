BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Fastrip Food Stores announce ’24/7 Day’ by offering a free drink to first responders and medical personnel, according to a news release from the store.

The store says, Fastrip Food Stores will offer a fountain drink or coffee of any size to law enforcement, first responders, medical personnel, doctors, nurses, EMS, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross Volunteers with valid I.D. or in uniform.

The offer is valid from July 24 to 25, according to the store.