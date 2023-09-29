BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— More than half a million fast food workers in California are set to get a big bump in pay next year, $20 dollars an hour, but not everyone is happy about it.

Caretaker, Stephen Huggard says, “That’s redonkulous because that’s only going to drive up the prices for the customer even higher.”

Currently, California’s minimum wage is $15.50 an hour for all workers. The wage hike will go to fast-food restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide. But, it’s a huge brunt to the business owner. Raji Brar is an entrepreneur who owns more than a dozen franchises including Taco Bell.

“This increase in worker’s pay is something we knew was coming down the pike,” said Brar.

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday 557,000 fast food workers at 30,000 locations are getting $20 an hour starting April 1, 2024, but, it’s going to force those businesses to adapt by increasing the price of your combo meal.

“Anytime if you look through history and you seen wages increase unfortunately, you see that pass down to the consumer at the end of the day,” Brar said.

Brar isn’t just an owner of more than a dozen franchises, she grew up living paycheck to paycheck when her mom worked at Burger King while she worked at her father’s gas station.

“We completely understand the struggles families face, and now at this end of it we understand also that we have to figure out a way to make this work for everybody,” said Brar.

Governor Newsom said at Thursday’s bill signing, 80% of the fast food workforce is made up of people of color and 2/3 are women.