Farmworkers, local groups rally outside Kern County Ag Commissioner’s office over pesticide concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Farmworkers and local groups rallied Thursday at the Kern County Ag Commissioner’s office to demand that commissioners post information about when, when and where hazardous pesticides will be applied.

The groups want advance notice so they can take safety precautions against exposure to drifting pesticides. Currently the Agricultural Commissioners will only reveal pesticide information after they’ve already been applied.

The event was sponsored by the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment; the Central California Environmental Justice Network; and Californians for Pesticide Reform. The groups held similar rallies in the ag communities of Modesto, Salinas, and Tulare.