Farmer killed in Tulare County after run over by his tractor

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed this morning in Earlimart after he was run over by his own tractor.

At around 11:15 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a grape vineyard in the area of Avenue 8 and Road 156 in Earlimart after getting a report about an industrial accident. When they arrived, they found a man trapped underneath a tractor.

The department said deputies learned that the man had been working on the tractor when it broke down. He got out to fix it and that’s when the tractor ran over him. Emergency crews performed CPR, but the man ultimately died at the scene.