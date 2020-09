BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A petition by Kern High School District students to get their schoolwork reduced due to the challenges of learning online had received more than 8,100 signatures as of Friday.

"Just because they are home does not mean they have more time," the petition says, in part. "Some students have to worry with the constant fear of getting Covid-19 because their parents work near a lot of people and have an increased chance of contracting the virus or some students parents or guardians lost their job due to the pandemic.