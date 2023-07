BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was a bittersweet day in the newsroom at Circle 17 as Taylor Schaub says goodbye to KGET.

Taylor started off at KGET as a news reporter for 17 News at Sunrise in November 2019. Taylor covered everything from local crime, the pandemic, high school sports to the Super Bowl.

Taylor quickly made his mark in Kern County as a KGET’s one-man sports team.