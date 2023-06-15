BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day in the newsroom at Circle 17 as Marco Torrez said goodbye to KGET.

Marco Torrez has covered just about everything at KGET from crime and the courts to features and community events. He even spent 12 hours covering wicked weather over the Grapevine during our historic winter season.

Marco will take a break from reporting and join the Bakersfield Animal Care Center as a public information officer. After that, he will go back home to New Mexico.