BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday was a bittersweet day in the newsroom at Circle 17 as Maddie Gannon says goodbye to KGET.

Maddie Gannon covered politics and government in her 18 months in Bakersfield with 17 News. She covered Congressional races, city council and county supervisor races, ballot measures, candidate debates and the election of Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

Maddie will continue to cover politics moving to Washington D.C. as a national politics reporter for Spectrum News. There, she’ll cover the White House and the 2024 presidential election.