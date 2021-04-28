Farewell, Lydia: Newscast director Lydia Borjon’s last day at KGET

(KGET) — An important member of the 17 News is leaving after nearly a quarter century. Lydia Borjon, our chief newscast director, is retiring to spend more time with her family.

“Absolutely without a doubt the captain and director of the newsroom and for so many viewers that don’t see the work that you do because you’re behind the scenes, you’re the reason that 17 News looks the way it flawlessly does for so many years here,” KGET general manager Derek Jeffery said.

Borjon joined KGET 24 years ago and was with the station through several changes, including switching from tape to digital broadcasts, adding automation to the control room, and accommodating up a brand new set.

She is heading to Idaho where she will get to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.