BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was Jan. 2nd, 2017 when journalist José Gaspar joined 17’s sister station Telemundo Bakersfield.

The place that would witness his retirement from the news desk, but his career as a journalist started when he was only a teenager hungry to make a change.

“The reporters, the news anchors, all looked … they didn’t look like me,” Gaspar said. “They didn’t look like a person in my community, and I wondered why? Why is that?”

“No Latino reporters, no Latino anchors.”

At just 16, he began reporting in a radio station in his hometown of Chicago. Four decades later, what he remembers most is coverage of tragic crimes in Bakersfield and Kern County. One case was the murder of Jose Arredondo.

The case is one he would follow for his last four years at KGET TV 17 and Telemundo. Gaspar says goodbye after over four decades full of passion, culminating in a reporting legacy for his community, and endless inspiration to his coworkers.

“I would hope that the job that I’ve done here in Bakersfield has been one that has been a positive one, one that in cases, in important cases has made a difference,” Gaspar said. “But again, I’m not going away. I’ll still be here.”