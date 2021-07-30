Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson celebrates her last day at KGET

She’s been part of the Circle 17 family for 14 years, and Friday was Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson’s last day at KGET.

Alissa has decided to leave the Pinpoint Weather Center and spend time with her family.

“I believe that Alissa is one of the most beloved TV personalities to ever come out of Bakersfield. I’ve said this before, Alissa is a major market talent that decided to make her home here in Bakersfield. For that, we’re grateful,” KGET General Manager Derek Jeffery said.

“We followed her life through the TV screen, through the Ms. California competitions, through her never ending work for charity, and through her family. So, it’s a beautiful chapter to end here, and it’s a beautiful story that she’ll be at home with her family.”