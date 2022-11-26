BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local soccer fans went through the ups and downs of emotion watching their World Cup teams Saturday.

Fans of Mexico and Argentina packed bars and restaurants late Saturday morning for the match between the two countries.

Argentina has already felt the shock of upset losing to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, and Mexico, and their fans, hoped for a repeat. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Mexico lost 2-0 to Argentina in their Group C matchup in Qatar. Mexico now sits at the bottom of their group and will need lots of help to qualify to the knockout round.

Mexico will be rooting for Poland to take down Argentina in final group matchup on Tuesday. Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia.

You can watch all the games on sister station Telemundo Valle Central or stream them on Peacock.