Fans end bid to host Spectrum Amphitheatre Women’s World Cup viewing party

Watch party to be hosted at local bar instead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States women’s soccer team did their part by making it to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, but the money for a viewing party did not.

The Bakersfield Firefighter Relief Association says it will not be hosting a watch party at the Spectrum Amphitheatre because sponsorships fell through.

The association said last week it needed $30,000 to host a viewing party for soccer fans at the amphitheater in Northwest Bakersfield.

Instead, the group will host a watch party at Bootleggers Pub for the game Sunday morning.

Bootleggers Pub is located at 955 Oak St.

The U.S. plays Sweden Sunday in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final at 8 a.m. You can watch the game on our sister station Telemundo channel 17.3.