BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is once again teaming up with the Volunteer Center of Kern County to help keep our local seniors cool.

The Volunteer Center is asking for new fans or monetary donations for those 65 and older who can’t afford the high cost of air conditioning during the summer heat.

The drive begins on June 16. You can drop off fans or make a donation at our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.