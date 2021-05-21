Family urges water safety after their grandchild nearly drowns in spa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local couple got a terrifying reminder about water safety after their grandson nearly drowned.

Robin Woodward, who works with the Children’s Miracle Network and Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital shared a post on social media on Thursday night describing the ordeal.

Robin’s husband Mark and 2-year-old Madden were in the backyard of their home with two other grandchildren when Madden disappeared for what seemed like only a moment.

Mark found him unresponsive at the bottom of their spa. He pulled Madden out and started CPR. That’s when Madden woke up, spat out the water and started crying.

“[Madden] made a wheezing sound and I could hear air going back into his lungs and he grunted a little bit and I just yelled at him to fight, fight, fight, and he did,” Mark said.

Madden was taken to Memorial Hospital to be checked out and was released a few hours later.

The family says this is a sobering reminder for people to stay safe around pools and spas. Homeowners should install fences and alarms around home pools, caretakers should always supervise children in or around water, and after kids are done playing, empty tubs, buckets and kiddie pools so there’s no standing water.

Remember: Learning CPR could mean the difference between life and death in cases like these.