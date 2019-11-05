Family to remember Brayden Eidenshink through fundraiser and blood drive

To honor the legacy of Brayden Eidenshink, also known as Brayden’s Brave Heart, his family is hosting a blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank. The blood drive is a duration of 28 days, with the last day on Thursday, the one year anniversary of Brayden’s passing.

A barbecue fundraiser, Burgers for Brayden, will also be held on the final day of the blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank on 11515 Bolthouse Dr.

Burgers will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for the Nobody Fights Alone foundation. The foundation supports families with pediatric emergencies.