BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 15-year-old girl who last seen more than a week ago is asking for help to find her.

Family members and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Ka’leah Maldonado. She was last seen on March 8 and was possibly in the area of East California Avenue and Washington Street, her family says.

Maldonado is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. She is of Black and Hispanic descent and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.