Family, sheriff’s office asking for help to locate missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a missing teen is asking for help to find her.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 16-year-old Layla Renee Romo. She was last seen on Nov. 8 at Highway 58 and Gatson Street near the Frito Lay factory at around 8:30 a.m.

Romo is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. Her family says she was last seen wearing black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black socks and white sandals. She also has piercings on her nose and navel.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.