BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arnold Rios, 77, has spent his life helping others — but now his life will never be the same again after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Alan Lewis Booth, 72, allegedly struck Rios with his truck in an alleyway. Now, the people who need him most, his daughters, want justice for their dad, whom they say is a hero.

“He’s incredibly heroic in every way,” said Marissa Sullivan, Rios’s youngest daughter. “Not just heroic to our family. He’s an actual hero.”

Rios, the marine who was awarded 2 Purple Hearts in Vietnam, who retired as an LA detective and who taught English to farmworkers in rural California, also saved his wife from the pickup truck that changed their lives.

“He had pushed my mom out of the way because he remembers hearing some man,” said Sullivan.

Now, both of Rios’s legs are in casts, he’s had surgery to stop his brain from bleeding and two of his toes were amputated, the family and attorneys say. This comes after Booth allegedly slammed into him and two others with his Ford F-150 pickup speeding in reverse while drunk.

“We’re seeking monetary damages from Alan Booth including punitive damages to punish him, right?” said Attorney Matt Clark with Chain Cohn Clark. “To make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Rios’s family is also angry with how the tragedy was handled by city leaders.

“They were able to continue on, but my dad is still in ICU, and so are the other two victims,” said Rachel Marantos, another daughter of Rios. “Just — the lack of acknowledgement is horrific.”

Booth bailed out and remains out of custody while the three victims remain in the hospital. Doctors say Rios will never have the same mental capacity ever again.