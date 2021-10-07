Family searching for suspected arsonist after fire destroys home

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A local family is asking for your help rebuilding after a fire ripped through a duplex in Arvin. The family blames an arsonist. Video shows the scorched remains of the two-family home. Now the Rosales family says they’re forced to find a new place to live … and they believe security cameras caught the person who set their house on fire. First responders were called to the area of Walnut Drive near East Bear Mountain Boulevard in Arvin Monday morning at about 4:00 for a report of a fire at a duplex. Jorge Rosales says he woke up to the smell of smoke.

“I’d seen that the front door of the house was on fire,” said Rosales.

That’s when he yelled for everyone to wake up. He says his entire family was home.

“The front of the house was on fire. So was the neighbor’s cars,” said Rosales. “They had to evacuate as well. It was our family of seven. I believe they had a family of five or six.”

Their house was gutted.

“We didn’t have time to grab anything, Just the kids and everything we can,” said Rosales. “Just our phones, to contact our families.”

Rosales says he believes someone started this fire on purpose. Security video shows two people walking in front of the family’s cars shortly before the blaze.

“I just want to ask them what they have against us,” said Rosales. “Why would you want to set a house on fire with families in there?”

Rosales says​ everyone escaped safely.

“Just trying to find another home to stay in. We have no vehicles, no transportation,” said Rosales. “I’m just glad my family came out safe. Both families, no one was hurt.”

The family organized this GoFundMe to help them find a new home.