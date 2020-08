BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 15-year-old Lexie Knight is missing. Lexie Knight was last seen on Thursday, July 30 on Old Town Road near Allen Road in Rosedale.

According to KCSO, Knight has run away from home several times.

Anyone with information regarding Lexie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.