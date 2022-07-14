BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family members of the woman who was found dead in a Bakersfield park said she was mislabeled by police as a transient.

Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a transient woman run over and killed while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Family members identified the victim to 17 News as Ann Francis Gaitan, 57, who went by Francis, and made it clear that she was in no way homeless.

“She would eat, shower, keep her belongings, go home at night to sleep [in a home] and go back out,” said Francis’s niece Lisa Gaitan, 30. “It’s very confusing that she was asleep in the park at 1:30 a.m.”

Police were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m., according to BPD.

Lisa said there were many doors open to Francis of family and friends and she knew she was always welcome.

“She wasn’t transient. I just want people to know who she actually was,” said Lisa.

But Lisa said Francis did suffer from substance abuse.

“Her reasoning for being at that park… She did live a certain lifestyle that a lot of our family members tried to get her help,” Lisa said. “It’s not the easiest thing to get a person help that likes to party and drink, etc.”

“She knew she was welcome to many open doors.”

Francis Gaitan was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Francis Gaitan with her father and her niece Lisa Gaitan at age 9.

Francis Gaitan with her stepsister Sandrina one year ago.

Lisa said she would drive by Jefferson Park every day to see Francis and make sure she was OK. She said Francis would usually pass through the park on her way to another family member’s house. The last time Lisa sat down and had a conversation with Francis was about two-and-a-half weeks ago, Lisa said.

Lisa said Francis was clean at one point, but relapsed. She added she wished more people talked about drug abuse so it wasn’t so stigmatized.

“I just wish[…]people were more open to helping people with an addiction,” Lisa said. “Even if you went to that park today, you’re going to see a lot of drug users but it’s going to make you want to turn away instead of trying to help.”

Lisa said her aunt was so much more than just another victim of crime. She was a sister, a friend, a talented barber and Dallas Cowboys fan.

She was the life of the party at family events and the caregiver when people were sick or upset.

“Everyone knew her for her hair, eyes and eyelashes,” Lisa said.

Her birthday was coming up in August.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs “to fulfill Frances’s wishes to be placed to rest with her mother” can be found here.

The police have identified two suspects and have taken them in for questioning regarding this incident. Officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.

BPD did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Her official cause of death has not been released at the time of publication.

If you or a loved one has a substance abuse problem, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 for help.