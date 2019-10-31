Family remembers woman who died in Weldon

Family and friends would describe Nicole Breann Welch, 35, as a “beautiful soul” that would give the clothes off her back to anyone in need.

On Sept. 29 the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found Nicole dead in the 5500 block of Piute Mountain Road in Weldon.

KGET spoke with Nicole’s sister, Samantha Welch as she reminisces about the type of person her sister was.

“At the end of the day she was a beautiful person inside and out,” Welch said.

According to the family, KCSO told them that she died during an altercation but have not ruled an exact cause of death.

“They’re trying to lean on that she had a heart attack,” Welch said. “But she didn’t have a heart attack.”

It was not until a month later that Nicole’s identity was released by the coroners office. KGET has received numerous emails and messages regarding Nicole’s death, many callers asking if there have been any arrests made.

“She was very much loved and she is going to be very well missed,” Welch said.

Nicole leaves behind two children ages nine and 16. Family members say they are aware that nothing will bring back Nicole but want justice so they can heal.

“She is still a human being,” Welch said. “She’s still my sister. She still deserves to get some kind of justice.”

Nicole is described by her family as a “free spirit” but her infectious smile was the first thing people would notice about her.

“She lived a rough life but she always had a smile on her face,” Welch said.

After a month of few answers and no arrests made the family is forced to sit and wait for justice to be served. The family acknowledges that Nicole was not always with the right crowd but they say that her sister still deserves justice.

“I hope that she gets some kind of justice,” Welch said. “So she can rest easy and so can we rest, we’ve been on edge for the last month.”

At this time KCSO is still investigating Nicole’s death and have yet to release her official cause of death.

“I don’t think it was a heart attack … we don’t have heart problems in our family,” Welch said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in Nicole’s the death of Nicole, you are urged to call KCSO at 661-303-4592.