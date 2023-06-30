BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No mother would ever imagine outliving her son. Now Marichi Calloway faces that sad reality after she found her son Lance Calloway crushed under his car when he was working on it.

Lance was working on his car in south Bakersfield on Adelaide Avenue early Wednesday morning when the jack on his car gave out, according to officials.

“I grabbed his hands, I said ‘Mo?’ I thought he was playing because sometimes he was playing with me, he doesn’t respond at all,” mother Marichi Calloway said.

Gone in a blink of an eye as his mother describes it. Family members say young 20-year-old Lance was a role model to many.

“He loved to go to the gym, he’s very productive, you know? He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t do drugs,” Marichi Calloway said. “He was just like a young man, a simple young man, was trying to explore himself; to learn how to fix a car.”

Passionate about many things like technology, basketball and cars. Lance passed his love for sports cars to his older sister Desiree.

“He wanted to get those wheels, he wanted to lower it, he wanted to get coil overs…” Derisee Calloway said. “One of the things that I remember he was so happy about, he went to the wrecking yard to get a new grill for the front of the Grand Marquis and he was just so happy to put it on there, you know, every little small piece of the process, he was so happy.”

A love his close ones are committed to continuing. After the passing of Lance, his friends went to his house to continue fixing the car.

Desiree says they are grateful to the community for their overwhelming love and support.

Desiree plans to finish fixing the car and hold a car show to honor him.

The family set up a GoFunMe account for funeral and memorial services. If you would like to donate, click here.