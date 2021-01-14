Family of woman struck, killed by two vehicles on Panama Lane creates GoFundMe fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a woman who died after she was struck by two hit-and-run drivers on Panama Lane earlier this week has created a GoFundMe for final expenses.

On Tuesday, Herminia Arreola Morales, 58, was struck by two drivers in the intersection of Panama Lane and Betty Street just before 7 p.m. Police said the driver of a silver or white Mercedes sedan struck her, then she was struck by the driver of a red Chevy Silverado. Police said the two drivers fled the scene.

Morales’ family created the GoFundMe and has raised more than $6,300 of its $8,000 goal. The family says Morales leaves behind her husband of 30 years, four children and five grandchildren.

Police are looking for the drivers of the vehicles. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.