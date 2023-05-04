BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a woman killed in a crash by a wrong-way driver is calling for justice.

The crash happened April 18 and no criminal charges have been filed. Police said a man was driving on Campus Park Drive when he veered into the wrong side of the road and plowed into another car.

66-year-old Gayla Price was killed in the collision. Investigators said the man was driving at least 100 miles per hour.

Price’s son and daughter will speak about the crash Thursday morning, accompanied by their attorneys, and talk about their departed mother as they seek justice in her death.