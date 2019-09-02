Family of woman, baby who died during childbirth file lawsuit

The family of a Cal State University Bakersfield mother who passed away along with her baby is suing Mercy Hospital and two of its doctors, alleging negligence and blaming them for the death of their loved ones.

Demi Dominguez’s family says Dominguez was in a very happy place. After losing her father two years ago, she was finally doing better.

They say she had bright future ahead with her fiancé and soon to be born baby

23-year-old Dominguez was happy and thriving.

She was 8 months pregnant, one month from graduating from CSUB with a bachelors degree in psychology and had just moved in with the love of her life.

“We were practically married, it wasn’t on paper, but that’s how strong our love was,” Ruben Xavier de Leon, Dominguez’s fiancé said.

The couple was expecting their first baby.

“That was five days before everything happen,” de Leon said. “We had just got our maternity flowers done and the baby shower was the next week, so everything was ready to go, had everything planned. We were excited for our future.”

Until things took a turn.

“You go to a specialist and you think they would do their job and have your best interest,” de Leon said. “But it’s not like that.”

Dominguez was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she started feeling ill and decided to go into Mercy Hospital where she saw doctor, Arthur Park.

“The reason she went in was because of her high blood pressure, that’s what they were monitoring,” de Leon said.

But the family says medical staff didn’t do what was necessary to treat Dominguez, resulting in her and her baby’s death.

Dominguez’s mother and fiancé have filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the two doctors they say were involved.

“It would be for wrongful death, that’s what we’re going for,” de Leon said.

According to the lawsuit, Dominguez went into Mercy Hospital and saw Dr. Arthur M. Park on April 15.

Documents state, she was treated for swelling and elevated blood pressure.

Dr. Park treated Dominguez. she was released the next day with instructions to take medication, monitor her blood pressure at home and see another doctor on April 17.

On April 17 she visited Dr. Hans C. Yun as she was instructed.

Two days later, Dominguez was brought back to Mercy after she was found unresponsive at home.

She died after delivering her baby boy. Malaki, her newborn son, died later that day.

The suit says Dr. Yu and Dr. Park were negligent in that they failed to timely and properly evaluate the seriousness of Dominguez’s condition.

“I’m not mad at him … and I really do pray for him and his family,” de Leon said. “I really hope God shows mercy on him. I wouldn’t know what to even say to him right now.”

17 News reached out to both doctors multiple times, but have not heard back. Mercy Hospital sent out a release with the following statement:

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family for their loss. Safety and patient care are our highest priorities, and we take matters involving the quality of care very seriously. Consistent with patient privacy laws and hospital policy, we do not discuss the specifics of any patient’s care or the subject of on going litigation.”

Dr. Park is also facing a formal accusation by the California Medical Board.

According to the board, Park was on-call at Adventist Health when a 23-year-old woman’s baby was delivered in 2016.

The baby was healthy, but the accusations says Park removed the mother’s placenta “less than 30 minutes after the delivery of the baby when there was no indication of, or a recorded reason for the need of the placenta to be rapidly extracted.”

17 News reached out to Adventist Health for comment, they sent us the following statement:

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family. Arthur M. Park has not practiced at our hospital since September 7, 2016.”