Family of the Woman found dead in Costco parking have been found

Family members of Crystal Lynn Pearigen, 36, have been found.

Her only son Michael has been being raised by his Grandmother Jennie Stevens Greene. Greene and Michael have created a GoFundMe in order for Michael to bury his mother.

Her cause of death has been determined to be multiple injuries. Officials deemed it was an accident, according to the KCSO Coroner.

According to police, three dogs, two being pit bulls were involved in an attack on Pearigen. She was found dead in the Costco parking lot June 16.

All of the dogs were located and taken by animal control. One of the dogs has been euthanized and the other two are schedule to be euthanized by animal control.

Pearigen was found in the parking lot of the Costco just after 6 a.m., but the attack did not appear to happen in the Costco parking lot, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.