Family of Taft soldier to hold school supply drive in his honor

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a Taft soldier wants to honor his memory by helping kids get ready for the school year.

Luis Ruan died in April more than a year after he was in hurt in a training accident at Fort Bliss in Texas. He was only 23 years old.

Ruan’s family reached out to 17 News saying they want to donate school supplies to children and start a charity in his memory. They plan to donate 100 backpacks full of supplies for children in Taft.

They’re askng if people can donate anything they can to help.

You can drop off school supplies or ship them to: 318 Fillmore St., Taft, CA 93268.