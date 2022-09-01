BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala Jr., the man who was killed in a southwest Bakersfield shopping center parking lot in late August released a statement following police identifying a suspect.

The family shared the statement with 17 News:

Our family is grateful that a suspect has been identified, we are asking the community to help law enforcement bring this man into custody. Nothing will bring back Benny, but knowing he is off the street where he can’t harm anyone else will bring comfort to our family and the community. We want to thank local law enforcement for the countless hours and sacrifices they have made over the last week to help identify this man. We are confident they will find him and bring him to justice. Thank you to our community for the outpouring of sympathy and love, the overwhelming support has brought us comfort during this difficult time. We will honor Benny’s wonderful life in coming days, the family will extend an invitation to loved ones and friends within our community who would like to join us in celebrating his life. We are still working out the details, but in the meantime please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Alcala Family

Alcala was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24, according to police. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot near Target in the southwest shopping center.

The family released a statement on Alcala’s death on Aug. 26 and followed with a vigil in his remembrance on Aug. 28.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the Alcala family. You can donate to it at this link.

The Bakersfield Police Department identified Robert Pernell Roberts, Jr., 29, as a suspect in the shooting that killed Alcala on Aug. 24.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or M. Hernandez with BPD at 661-326-3567.