Family of Patricia Alatorre to hold vigil every night until she is laid to rest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another night and the memorial to 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre grew larger as people gathered in South Bakersfield for a vigil. The family says they will hold a vigil for the teen each night until she is laid to rest.

Alatorre, 13, went missing last week. Investigators have not confirmed if Alatorre’s body has been found.

The man accused of kiling her, Armando Cruz, pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges in connection to her disappearance.

Investigators say Cruz traveled from Los Angeles to meet with Alatorre after they met on social media. Cruz is alleged to have killed her then tried to hide her body.

The family has a GoFundMe account to raise money for a funeral and to help Patricia’s father travel from Mexico to see her before she is laid to rest.

So farm the GoFundMe fundraiser has collected over $40,000.