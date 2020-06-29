Family of missing Las Vegas teen last seen in Bakersfield pleas for information on his whereabouts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a teen boy missing out of Las Vegas is pleading for the community’s help after authorities say he was last seen in Bakersfield.

Las Vegas police say 15-year-old Joseph Coronado went missing April 10 and was last spotted several weeks ago in the area of Panama Lane and Monitor Street.

Coronado’s mother is asking for the community’s help and the safe return of her teenage son.

“if you see us please come home. Please give one of us a call we need to know you’re okay, I love you son, we love you, call us, come home, give us a call,” his mother Monica Coronado said Saturday.

Coronado is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with black eyes and ash blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.