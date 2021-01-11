Family of missing California City boys now offering $30K reward; total rewards now at $80K

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The adoptive family of Orrin and Orson West is now offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the return of the boys, who were reported missing last month.

The family announced the reward in a statement on the online platform Medium and said it is putting up the money for the reward, which will join others that have already been announced. This will bring the total to $80,000 in rewards.

Businesses have offered rewards totaling $25,000 to anyone who can find the boys. Last week, the California City council approved a proposal to match the reward with city reserve funds but the information must lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the boys is urged to call 760-373-8606 or 661-327-7111.