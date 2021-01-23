Family of missing 33-year-old man asks for help locating him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 33-year-old man last seen nearly a week ago, is asking for help to find him and bring him home.

Family of Stephen Uribe tells 17 News, Uribe has not been in contact with them since he was released from a local hospital. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Uribe was reported last seen on Jan. 17 at the Bakersfield Homeless Center on East Truxtun Avenue.

Uribe is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Family says Uribe has a long, light brown to reddish beard and is slightly thinner in appearance than in the photo provided.

Family also says Uribe has mental and health issues and does not have his medication with him. Urbe’s mother, Lisa Campos-Amavizca, tells 17 News he is harmless and approachable if you see him. He’s a “teddy bear” she wrote in a Facebook post.

If you’ve seen Uribe or know where he might be, you are urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110. You can also contact Uribe’s mother on Facebook and send her a message.