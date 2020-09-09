Family of man shot dead by KCSO deputy speaks out

After a fatal deputy-involved shooting in eastern Kern County last Thursday, KCSO has given us a little more information, but the dead man’s family says they’ve been left in the dark.

Just after sunrise Thursday, 37-year-old Fernando Napoles was in the desert 50 miles from his roots in Lancaster.

“We have no idea how he got there,” said his older sister, Marlen. “We don’t even know whose car he had because he did not have a car.”

Since becoming homeless a couple of years ago, Napoles has wandered the desert living in makeshift shelters, his family said.

“He was a good guy. It was just drugs that took him there,” Marlen said.

When a passerby on Highway 14 saw him, they called the sheriff’s office, reporting a man walking with a gun. That’s when a deputy showed up. According to KCSO, Napoles got out of a car, brandished a shotgun, and soon after, the deputy fatally shot him.

Napoles’ family is confused how he could’ve gotten a gun or a car. “You need money to get a gun. My brother did not have money,” Marlen said.

That shotgun was the only weapon found. KCSO is currently investigating two vehicles in the area, neither of which belonged to Napoles.

“Fernando was like maybe 5’5″, skinny. He was probably around 80 pounds,” Marlen explained. “The officer, if he saw his condition and how small he was, he could’ve just slapped him and put him on the ground. Why did he take the liberty of shooting him?”

Most of all, his family wants to know if there was any attempt at de-escalation before shots were fired.

“We want to know if he had some last words. We want to know how many times did the police officer shoot him. We want to know if my brother is walking away from the police officer or if he was walking towards the police officer. We also want to know when he shot him, did he have a gun in his hands or was that somewhere else?” Marlen said.

Back in June, Sheriff Donny Youngblood promised, “we’ve done a lot of things to try and mitigate abuses by officers. We’ve equipped all our patrolmen with body-worn cameras.”

So, Napoles’ family was relying on bodycam or dashcam footage to give them some answers. However, KCSO said there is neither. There were also no civilian witnesses to the shooting.

When Marlen and her mother Nina heard that, they both broke into tears. “We will never know the truth, whether my brother actually did what they said he did,” Marlen said. “So basically we just have to go with what the police said?”

While Napoles doesn’t have a criminal record in Kern County, he has two DUIs and other driving-related charges in Los Angeles county. His family says he has no mental health or behavioral problems that they know of.

“Those times that he got arrested, he would listen to the police. He would obey, whatever they told him, he would comply,” Marlen said.

In the meantime, his family said KCSO has not been answering their calls. They are also not allowed to see him until the autopsy is complete and a funeral home claims his body.

“If my brother did point (a gun) at the police officer, (the deputy) maybe had the right shooting him. But, if my brother was walking away or complying with the police, of course, we want justice,” Marlen said. “I’m usually one of those type of people, I always back up the police. But I’ve been seeing videos lately where they are just doing what the police are saying and the police is just beating them up.”

The Napoles family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses here.