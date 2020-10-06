Family of man shot by KCSO deputy in Mojave speaks out

By our count, Kern sheriff deputies have been involved in nine fatal shootings this year, the most recent of which occurred around 9 p.m. Friday in Mojave, near K and Mono Streets.

This shooting has become a case of KCSO said versus witnesses said.

“This situation just makes my father another statistic of another African-American shooting, and it’s unacceptable,” said Mickel Lewis Jr., the 23-year-old son of the man shot.

On Friday night, 39-year-old Mickel Lewis Sr. was driving with his girlfriend Marlyn and her two teenage daughters. The sheriff’s office tells us the deputy pulled Lewis over for a vehicle code violation. Kern County court records show Lewis was out on bail on for at least three charges, including felon in possession of a gun and two counts of driving on a suspended license for DUI.

When the deputy turned back to his patrol car, Lewis hopped out of his truck and started to run away, according to KCSO. Then they say Lewis ran back to his truck, reached in, then charged at the deputy. That’s when the deputy fired.

Lewis’ family is furious with KCSO’s account.

What doesn’t help clarify what happened: KCSO says there was no body cam or dashcam video of the incident. While Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in June all deputies on patrol would have body-worn cameras by this summer, KCSO tells us funding shortages have caused a delay, so substations like Mojave don’t have the equipment yet.

“Let’s just say it was a vehicle violation. How does a vehicle violation end up with an unarmed man killed?” Lewis Jr. said. “They stated that he charged toward them. That’s not true. But even if we use their version of the story, if he charged at them, he didn’t have a weapon on him. Why not tase him?”

According to Lewis’ girlfriend Marlyn Komnenus, who was sitting next to him in the truck, the deputy brought Lewis back to his patrol car wanting to search him after realizing he was on parole. That’s when Komnenus says she heard Lewis scream “no” then run away.

“He got a few feet from the car, and then the deputy said something that made him turn around and come back to his girlfriend,” Lewis Jr. explained.

Lewis tried starting his truck and when it wouldn’t turn on, Komnenus says he got out. That’s when she heard at least three shots.

“I saw a bullet hole right here and right here,” Komnenus said, pointing at her shoulders.

Lewis’ family insists he was unarmed, no gun and no knife. KCSO says they found a handgun nearby related to this case, but they won’t say where it was found, what type, or if it was loaded. They are adamant Lewis took off running on his own and say the deputy never asked him to get out of his truck.

“I could hear what they were saying, there’s no weapon on the scene—as they checked the bushes,” Lewis Jr.said. “Say my father was white, my father was a different race. Would they still have pulled the trigger?”