Family of man shot and killed by officers, gathers for vigil on 5 year anniversary of his death

The family of a Bakersfield man who was killed in an officer-involed shooting, is gathered at a vigil for him on the five-year anniversary of his death.

Family members and friends of 22-year-old James De La Rosa gathered near his gravesite Wednesday evening at Greenlawn Cemetery in Northeast Bakersfield.

De La Rosa was shot by Bakersfield police officers on Nov. 13, 2014 following a pursuit.

Police say De La Rosa approached officers in an aggressive manner and reached toward his waistband.

“We’re still broken, holidays are rough, his birthday is rough,” De La Rosa’s mother, Leticia De La Rosa said. “This vigil is rough, but we do it so we bring everybody together and just share some memories.”

Leticia De La Rosa said her son had a huge heart, and was quick to help anyone in need.