BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a local cancer patient, Noah Caceres, expressed their gratitude to the community for the turnout at their recently-held mobile blood drive.

Houchin Blood Bank hosted a mobile blood drive Tuesday in honor of the local cancer patient.

Event organizers said that Noah and his family were grateful to the attendees for the outpour of support for their cause despite their inability to attend the event.

The Noah Caceres Mobile Blood Drive took place from noon to 6 p.m. at WERX Realty on California Avenue.

You can donate to Noah’s GoFundMe to help with medical costs as he continues his battle against cancer by clicking here.