Family of Jose Arredondo releases statement following his death in Mexico

The family of Jose Arredondo has released a statement following his death earlier this week.
The statement shared through a Facebook page called Amigos Jose Arredondo, thanked the community for support and compassion following Arredondo’s death and described Arredondo’s death as a devastating loss.
In the statement, the family also expressed confidence in Mexican authorities to conduct a full investigation into his death.
Arredondo, 58, was found dead inside a condominium in San Jose del Cabo on July 16.
Arredondo was one of 11 children who grew up picking crops in Mexico before crossing the desert at night to avoid border controls and enter the United States.
In 1977 he got a job washing cars at a Mission Hills dealership to help the family. He made $325 every two weeks.
Given an opportunity to sell cars, Arredondo sold 12 in his first month.
He came to own several Kern County dealerships – Family Motors lots in Bakersfield, Delano and Taft. He also owns a real estate agency.
Read the family’s full statement below:
The wife of Jose Arredondo, Laura Camacho de Arredondo, their daughter Marielena Arrendondo, and Jose’s son Samuel Kim Arrendondo wish to extend their sincere gratitude for the support and understanding they have received from family, friends, and acquaintances for the sudden loss they are feeling of their dear husband and father, Jose.Amigos Jose Arredondo on Facebook
We are all in shock and we are asking you to kindly respect the family at this moment. We know that you understand how difficult this time is for them.
We know that the authorities of the government of Baja California Sur are conducting an investigation and we are completely confident in them and know that they will conduct themselves with complete professionalism and follow the laws of the state.
We will always remember Jose with love and affection. Jose was an exemplary husband and father who was concerned about our community and with his family, above all else. Jose taught his family, and everyone he knew, with his great example of care for and great pride in our community. This is the way we wish him to always be remembered, especially today.
His loss is devastating and difficult but as he taught us, we should all strive to move forward with the spirit, energy, and passion with which he lived his life.
He had a great love for life and a gift for helping others without expecting anything in return. Jose was a man who lived his life through hard work, perseverance, and honesty, a man who always gave his all for others.
We will remember him today, and always, as a unique human being who came to us to teach us that kindness and empathy for others is the most precious gift we can have, and give in life.