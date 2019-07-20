Family of Jose Arredondo releases statement following his death in Mexico

The family of Jose Arredondo has released a statement following his death earlier this week.

The statement shared through a Facebook page called Amigos Jose Arredondo, thanked the community for support and compassion following Arredondo’s death and described Arredondo’s death as a devastating loss.

In the statement, the family also expressed confidence in Mexican authorities to conduct a full investigation into his death.

Arredondo, 58, was found dead inside a condominium in San Jose del Cabo on July 16.

Arredondo was one of 11 children who grew up picking crops in Mexico before crossing the desert at night to avoid border controls and enter the United States.

In 1977 he got a job washing cars at a Mission Hills dealership to help the family. He made $325 every two weeks.

Given an opportunity to sell cars, Arredondo sold 12 in his first month.

He came to own several Kern County dealerships – Family Motors lots in Bakersfield, Delano and Taft. He also owns a real estate agency.

Read the family’s full statement below: