Family of Jose Arredondo hold celebration of life on his birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jose Arredondo’s family remembered the local businessman on his birthday with a celebration of life at Greenlawn Cemetery on Wednesday. Arredondo would have been 62 years old, but his life was cut short one year ago when he was murdered in Cabo San Lucas.

The Bakersfield car dealer was well known for his philanthropic work in Kern County. Arredondo’s body was found in his condo on July 16 of last year, but his brothers and sisters preferred to celebrate his life on his birthday. The family says it’s been very difficult to cope with his death.

“You know, we always want answers right away but it’s not gonna be in our time, but in God’s time and that will happen,” said his sister Laura Arredondo.

The murder case remains unsolved. There is a suspect in custody in Cabo San Lucas who is scheduled to go on trial next month for the murder. Arredondo’s siblings say they do not believe the suspect, Roberto Gonzalez Martinez, is the one behind the murder.

“I feel like we will not rest until justice is brought to life, to light and that will set everybody free,” said Jose’s brother, Sergio Arredondo.

The family sang “Happy Birthday,” lit candles and released doves in Jose Arredondo’s honor.