BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago.

The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in September 2013.

Ramirez’s family has wondered why it was so hard to get answers from the department.

“Why did I have to dig?” Ramirez’s sister Nicole said. “Why did I have to read? Why did I have to show up to people’s houses to find out what happened? I shouldn’t have.”

“Why weren’t they transparent from day one?”

Ramirez was shot and killed by Bakersfield police while he was working as an off-the-books informant. But since that night there have been different accounts of what exactly happened that night.

The Ramirez family has spent years digging for answers themselves and clear Jorge’s name.

“Everything we needed was right here to prove that my brother wasn’t a suspect,” Nicole Ramirez said.

The family insists the Bakersfield Police Department justified Jorge’s death by covering up his cooperation. It’s why they continue to fight for justice.

“They blame the victim for their deaths. They blame the families for doing what we’re doing. They’re upset because we uncovered the truth, but just be transparent for one time.”

Courtesy: Ramirez family

Jorge Ramirez’s death is now featured on “Killing County” and Ramirez’s family was encouraged by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s involvement in the production of the series.

“When Colin kneeled on that field, it was like ‘Yes, someone is listening and willing to give up everything for this and to me that’s someone I wanted to work with,” Nicole Ramirez said.

The telling of Jorge’s story on the series closes one chapter and the Ramirez family can heal.

“Now we can just let my brother rest in peace and we can heal permanently from this,” Nicole Ramirez said.