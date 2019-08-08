Family of girl bitten by dog at Wayside Elementary continues lawsuit against school district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a second grader who was bitten by a dog is moving forward against the Bakersfield City School District.

The 8-year-old girl was bitten by a dog at Wayside Elementary on May 9.

The dog was brought to the school by a volunteer reader but the dog ended biting the girl in the face. The bite split 2nd grader Leilani Rivera’s lip down to her chin and cut through the muscle in her cheek.

Her family is suing BCSD and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools claiming they failed to supervise the dogs in a safe manner.

The complaint was filed last Friday. A status conference is scheduled in November, a case management conference in January, with the trial expected to be scheduled late next year.