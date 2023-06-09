BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old boy who died under what investigators called suspicious circumstances this week is calling for justice.

Family members of Ezekiel Rivera walked to the home where the toddler died on Sentido Drive near Hillcrest Memorial Park in east Bakersfield on June 5.

The crowd chanted: “Get these baby killers off our streets.”

The call came late Monday for a child who had possibly overdosed on fentanyl. No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named in Rivera’s death.

The coroner has not yet released not yet released a cause of death.